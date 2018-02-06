Two LMPD officers suffer minor injuries in collision

An LMPD officer is involved in a wreck in the Park DuValle neighborhood. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE ,KY (WAVE) - Two LMPD officers suffered minor injuries in a wreck Tuesday night.

Metrosafe confirms the call came in at 6:53 p.m. of an officer-involved wreck near Cypress Street and Algonquin Parkway.

Two officers suffered minor injuries according to Sgt. John Bradley of LMPD.

WAVE 3 News has a crew en route and will update this story when more information becomes available.

