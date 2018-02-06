Indiana prepares for winter weather Wednesday

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) - Another dose of winter weather is expected to come through Tuesday night into Wednesday.

At midnight, the Indiana Department of Transportation will call out all its trucks from Sellersburg and Corydon to put down salt and clear away any ice and snow from roads. Drivers will begin 12 hour shifts until the weather clears, according to Indiana Department of Transportation Spokesperson Harry Maginity.

Driving the interstate on Tuesday is no problem for drivers. But with snow coming Wednesday, many drivers say they’re not looking forward to hitting the roads.

"Oh, it's slower. But, you know, there's a lot of people out there that can't drive in the snow," said David Russ, from Corydon, Indiana.

And after the first few snowfalls of the season, that welcome to winter has worn off. Neil Lindsey is traveling from Elizabethtown, Kentucky to Indianapolis Tuesday. He said he hopes this time the weather passes over him.

Sergeant Jerry Goodin with the Indiana State Police said they'll have extra state troopers on the roads when the snow starts to fall. Speed, he said, is what causes most of the problems for drivers during the weather.

Interstate construction is making those crashes more severe.

"And it even makes it worse now because of the construction that's taking place on 65. So now when you slide off, you don't slide into a median. You slide into a concrete wall. So we have a lot more crashes that would have be just a slide off," Goodin said.

It seems this winter weather isn't taking any breaks.

But schools haven't had that big of a break in classes from the snow so far this year.

Paoli has missed five days for snow this winter. They're adding classes on President's Day and another make-up snow day at the end of the year. They’re using their three e-learning days to make up the rest. The superintendent says if there’s a need for more, they’ll ask the state for more e-learning days rather than delay graduation by making up snow days.

New Albany Floyd County Schools have only missed two, dipping into their two-week spring break to make up one of those days. Seymour Schools have missed four days so far. Any more and they'll start tacking on school days at the end of the year.

At this point in the year, even if it does snow, most people are hoping roads can stay clear and drivers use caution.

"I do fine by myself. It's just everybody else getting in the way," Russ said.

"Absolutely. Praying for rain instead of snow," Goodin said.

The number one mistake people make when driving through snow and slush is driving too fast, Goodin said. If you’re doing that Wednesday during the winter weather and cause a crash, Goodin said expect to get a ticket when ISP arrives.

