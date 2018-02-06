Pyeongchang Games set to open with Russians still in doubt

(AP Photo/Aaron Favila). Children are pulled on a bobsleigh, in front of the 2018 Winter Olympics sign, in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018.

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) - The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics open in two days, but the issue of which Russians are in - and which are out - is dominating the agenda of IOC President Thomas Bach.

As Bach presides Wednesday over meetings with roughly 100 IOC members, the Court of Arbitration for Sport - sport's top legal body - is expected to decide appeals by 32 Russian athletes seeking spots in the Games.

The 32 failed to pass mandatory International Olympic Committee vetting, imposed as a result of Russian doping at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee expects 168 Russian athletes to compete under the neutral banner of "Olympic Athletes From Russia." Hundreds more have been barred, and many have gone to court seeking entry and causing last-minute chaos.

