Reports: Josh McDaniels turns down Colts, to stay with Patriots

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Josh McDaniels is turning down a head coaching job at the Colts.

NBC Boston is reporting McDaniels will stay with the Patriots.

The team confirmed the decision Tuesday night:

"After agreeing to contract terms to become the Indianapolis Colts’ new head coach, New England Patriots assistant coach Josh McDaniels this evening informed us that he would not be joining our team. Although we are surprised and disappointed, we will resume our head coaching search immediately and find the right fit to lead our team and organization on and off the field. "

McDaniels was New England's offensive coordinator the past five years. NFL rules prohibited the Colts from making the hiring official until the Patriots' season ended. New England lost 41-33 to Philadelphia in Sunday's Super Bowl.

The Colts had already scheduled a press conference for Wednesday on the new coach's arrival.

ESPN's Adam Schefter initially broke the story that McDaniels wouldn't be headed to Indianapolis.

McDaniels won five Super Bowl rings with New England and went 11-17 as Denver's head coach in 2009 and 2010.

