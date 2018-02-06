Mayfield High School renames basketball court

Mayfield High School will host a dedication ceremony Friday, February 9 and will rename the gymnasium floor as the Joe T. Ford, Jr. Court.

The name honors Mayfield basketball’s all-time leading scorer, Joe Ford, who passed away June 20, 2017.

Ford was a 1972 graduate of Mayfield High School. He was then a starter at Vanderbilt University from 1972-1976.

The dedication ceremony will take place between the girls and boys varsity games. Tip-off of the girls game is set for 6 p.m.

