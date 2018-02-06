Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Anderson 64, Fishers 62
Andrean 65, Crown Point 58
Austin 80, Charlestown 67
Barr-Reeve 70, Washington Catholic 28
Bethesda Christian 52, Traders Point Christian 42
Bloomfield 42, S. Knox 38
Borden 40, W. Washington 33
Brownstown 73, Trinity Lutheran 58
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 64, Ft. Wayne North 61
Central Christian 99, Anderson Prep Academy 44
Christian Academy 60, Lanesville 58, 2OT
Clarksville 63, Corydon 40
Community Baptist 59, Howe School 32
Cowan 72, Union City 64, 3OT
Crothersville 81, S. Decatur 69
Culver Academy 76, Michigan City Marquette 47
Danville 80, Indpls Herron 49
DeKalb 66, Prairie Hts. 57
Dubois 33, N. Daviess 31
Eastern (Pekin) 57, S. Central (Elizabeth) 39
Eastern Hancock 61, Triton Central 60, OT
Elkhart Central 59, S. Bend Clay 42
Fairfield 60, Bethany Christian 29
Frankfort 55, Western Boone 52
Franklin 55, Columbus North 51
Frankton 73, Hamilton Hts. 68
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 63, Ft. Wayne Snider 47
Ft. Wayne Canterbury 67, Clinton Christian 61
Ft. Wayne Northrop 75, Ft. Wayne Concordia 68
Ft. Wayne South 84, Ft. Wayne Luers 82, OT
Gary West 41, River Forest 37
Gibson Southern 53, Boonville 46
Hammond Noll 67, Wheeler 55
Hauser 77, Madison Shawe 42
Hebron 46, S. Central (Union Mills) 35
Henryville 69, New Washington 32
Homestead 58, Ft. Wayne Wayne 51
Indpls Attucks 107, Indpls Northwest 48
Indpls Ben Davis 48, Indpls Pike 44
Indpls Chatard 64, Indpls Metro 57
Indpls Perry Meridian 74, Avon 69
Indpls Shortridge 78, Indiana Deaf 45
Jasper 58, Ev. Mater Dei 44
Lafayette Catholic 78, Crawfordsville 58
Lafayette Harrison 65, Westfield 60
Lakeland 62, Goshen 60
Lawrenceburg 59, Switzerland Co. 34
Leo 44, Angola 37
Marion 85, Mississinewa 49
Mishawaka 49, New Prairie 31
Mishawaka Marian 89, Jimtown 26
Mooresville 72, Bloomington North 64
Morristown 66, Union Co. 46
Mt. Carmel, Ill. 63, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 47
N. Harrison 62, S. Spencer 58
N. Putnam 69, Turkey Run 38
New Castle 68, Hamilton Southeastern 61
New Haven 73, Woodlan 53
Northview 55, N. Vermillion 47
NorthWood 59, W. Noble 34
Oldenburg 39, Seton Catholic 34
Orleans 61, Mitchell 51
Owen Valley 44, Eastern (Greene) 30
Paoli 74, Salem 54
Pendleton Hts. 56, Muncie Central 46
Penn 79, Bremen 38
Pike Central 40, Tecumseh 39
Providence 51, Crawford Co. 35
Providence Cristo Rey 69, Indpls Lighthouse East 49
Randolph Southern 62, Ansonia, Ohio 41
Robinson, Ill. 69, Terre Haute North 64
S. Bend Riley 79, S. Bend Washington 65
S. Bend St. Joseph's 70, S. Bend Adams 67, OT
Seeger 55, Faith Christian 39
Seymour 68, Jennings Co. 60
Taylor 63, Clinton Central 54
Terre Haute South 71, Linton 57
Tipton 51, Eastern (Greentown) 40
University 88, Indpls International 62
Valparaiso 60, Michigan City 44
W. Vigo 54, Paris, Ill. 44, OT
Warren Central 63, Decatur Central 35
Washington 60, Vincennes Rivet 44
Westville 67, Hammond Science and Tech 34
Whiting 57, Hammond Gavit 54
Wood Memorial 59, Forest Park 58
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Calumet vs. N. Newton, ccd.
Caston vs. Argos, ppd. to Feb 10.
Glenn vs. Rochester, ppd.
Griffith vs. Hammond, ccd.
Hamilton vs. Ft. Wayne Smith Academy, ppd.
Heritage vs. Norwell, ppd.
Knox vs. Pioneer, ppd. to Feb 13.
N. Judson vs. W. Central, ppd.
Northfield vs. Eastbrook, ppd. to Feb 10.
Peru vs. Twin Lakes, ppd. to Feb 13.
Southern Wells vs. Whitko, ppd. to Feb 13.
Tippecanoe Valley vs. Maconaquah, ppd. to Feb 21.
Winamac vs. Logansport, ppd.
