Rebecca Johnson absent from last public forum before special election

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) – It was supposed to be a two-woman forum Tuesday night at the Shepherdsville government center.

Both the Democratic and Republican nominees for the state’s 49th district seat were scheduled to answer five questions from the public. However, only the Democratic nominee Linda Belcher showed up. The Republican nominee Rebecca Johnson, said she had prior engagements and declined the invitation.

“She will not be here and she did send an email declining the invitation to be filmed with the same questions we have planned to ask tonight,” the moderator said. “Maybe she will reconsider that.”

Both Belcher and Johnson are looking to fill the seat vacated by Dan Johnson.

“I have not seen her involvement in Bullitt County,” Belcher said when asked about Rebecca Johnson’s absence. “So they really needed to hear her tonight more so than me, but I am willing to talk.”

Belcher said she wants her voters to know that she knows them. From the issues that plague the county to the concerns that the voters may have, she said she’s heard them all.

“Right now roads is a big one,” Belcher said. “Of course the opioid crisis, infrastructure, we want to continue to support our schools.”

With the special election just days ahead, Belcher said she and her team will continue to go full throttle.

“I am never totally confident,” Belcher said. “I work till the last minute, so hopefully…we’ve been hearing some really good things but you never take anything for granted.”

Belcher added that despite a few contentious occasions, the race for district 49 has been more civil than the last.

“This one, a couple of words thrown out that weren’t very nice,” Belcher explained. “But other than that, we really haven’t met to discuss things and I really haven’t seen much negative.”

Rebecca Johnson did tell the forum organizers that she appreciated the opportunity and the invitation but said she was busy meeting with her voters on the ground.

The special election is scheduled for February 20th, 2018.

