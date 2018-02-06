Rebecca Johnson absent from last public forum before special election

Both the Democratic and Republican nominees for the state’s 49th district seat were scheduled to answer five questions from the public. However, only the Democratic nominee Linda Belcher showed up.More >>
Two weeks after the school shooting in Marshall County, JCPS counselors are still on hand to help the students and staff cope with the loss of two classmates.More >>
An LMPD officer is involved in a wreck in the Park DuValle neighborhood.More >>
Indiana State Police, along with road workers are beginning to prepare for slick roads Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.More >>
Several children can be counted among the more than 100 flu deaths in Kentucky and Indiana. That scary information may be panicking some folks to head to emergency rooms.More >>
