No. 15 Tennessee edges No. 24 Kentucky 61-59

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Lamonte Turner scored 16 points, including a clutch 3-pointer with 26 seconds remaining, Admiral Schofield followed with a dunk off a turnover and No. 15 Tennessee edged No. 24 Kentucky 61-59 on Tuesday night for its sixth consecutive victory.

The Volunteers ran down the shot clock in the final minute before Turner fired from long range for the go-ahead basket in a tight game featuring 17 lead changes and 13 ties. Kentucky's attempt to go ahead resulted in a turnover in the lane leading to Schofield's dunk with 4 seconds left for a 61-58 lead.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made the first throw with 1.3 seconds left and intentionally missed the second, but Tennessee came up with the rebound as time ran out. The joyous Vols (18-5, 8-3 Southeastern Conference) came away with just their fifth Rupp Arena victory and first since 2006 while handing the Wildcats their second consecutive loss.

Jordan Bowden had 13 points and Schofield 12 for the Vols, who won a game in which both teams shot 42 percent.

Quade Green and Gilgeous-Alexander each had 15 points for Kentucky (17-7, 6-5).

BIG PICTURE

Tennessee: For the third time during their winning streak, the Volunteers didn't have to shoot well to win the game. More impressively, they were efficient and stay poised in a hostile environment where they had lost their last 10 visits - especially Turner, who came off the bench to make 6 of 10 from the field including a clutch basket.

Kentucky: The Wildcats battled but seemingly couldn't stop the Volunteers every time they managed to grab a lead. While baskets were critical, rebounds were key and they were edged 32-30 on the glass by Tennessee. Kevin Knox had 10 points.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Vols' sweep of the Wildcats could impress voters enough to move them up. Kentucky's loss means it must seek redemption at Texas A&M to stay ranked.

UP NEXT

Tennessee visits Alabama on Saturday.

Kentucky visits Texas A&M on Saturday.

