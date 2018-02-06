Alumnus organizing a Marshall Strong disc golf tournament

Mickey Koebel, an alumnus of Marshall County High School, lines up a putt on Hole 8 at Mike Miller Park. Koebel is hosting a disc golf tournament at the course on February 17 (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)

An alumnus of Marshall County High School is using the sport he loves to help raise money for the victims of the school shooting on January 23.

That day Mickey Koebel said he got a call from his son Chance, a senior at Marshall County who is about to graduate this May, and that he still thinks about the tragic outcomes of the shooting on a regular basis.

“Even now thinking about it brings tears. It makes me choke up,” Mr. Koebel said. “It’s a horrific event for the area.”

Years ago Chance introduced his father to the sport of disc golf, and Mr. Koebel’s passion for the sport and it’s community has continued to grow ever since.

So when Koebel started thinking about fundraising opportunities to support his alma mater he created the Marshall Strong Disc Golf Tournament.

“It’s just a chance for people to enjoy being outdoors and help raise money for the families,” Koebel said. “I’ve lived here all my life. We all seem to band together in times like this. The county has really banded together, and it’s a great community to donate to.”

The tournament will take place on February 17 at Mike Miller Park, and 100-percent of the $15 entry fee will go directly to a fund for all of the families of the those that were injured and killed in the shooting.

Koebel said that there are 72 spots available but that he won’t turn people away if there are more than that.

“We have players coming in from southern Missouri, southern Illinois, Tennessee, all parts of Kentucky,” Koebel said. “We actually have high school students that are playing. It will be awesome for them to see especially with them growing up to see the support behind them.”

Koebel added that numerous disc golf clubs and businesses from across the country have donated money, free discs and other items that will be prizes for participants.

“We have Dynamic Disc in Kansas City sending us stuff,” Koebel said. “Fall and Putt has donated all of the trophies. Little General, which is putting a store in Benton, they donated $500 cash and they’re donating three shirts to each of the division winners.”

The entry fee is $15 and Koebel is hoping the event raises $2000.

To sign up for one of the five divisions including advanced, intermediate, recreational, women’s and junior’s 18 and under, just log onto to www.discgolfscene.com and search for lookup Marshall Strong Tournament.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.