Whitesville HS suffers $10k in damages after break-in

Somebody broke into a Whitesville High School, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage.

The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says somebody broke a window at Trinity High School to enter the building.

They tell us that person went into several classrooms and offices and caused about $10,000 worth of damage.

If you have any information on the case, call the Sheriff's office or Crime stoppers, 270-685-8444.

