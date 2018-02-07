WATCH: Flaming car fire closes I-71/75 in NKY

A flaming car fire blocked all lanes of northbound Interstate 71/75 at the Buttermilk Pike exit early Wednesday, according to Kenton County dispatchers.

No injuries were reported in the 3:55 a.m. incident just at the start of the Cut-in-the-Hill, she said.

The fire was quickly knocked down, and the highway reopened shortly about 4:45 a.m.

Fully involved car fire on 71/75 North right next to Buttermilk Exit. Really hoping everyone is okay @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/GxoAk3633f — Jordan Vilines (@FOX19Jordan) February 7, 2018

