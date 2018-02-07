Man charged in east Louisville murder

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man is facing charges in a shooting that killed a woman and injured a man in east Louisville.

William Bald, 19, was taken into custody Tuesday in connection to the Jan. 11 shooting death of Mollie "Michaela" White, 23.

White and another victim, a man in his 20s, were shot in the 10900 block of Symington Circle. The man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and survived.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ 2 people shot, 1 killed in east Louisville neighborhood

+ Victim ID'd in East End shooting

Bald was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with murder, assault and robbery.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.