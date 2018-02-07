Pedestrian hit on Poplar Level Road

The pedestrian was hit on Poplar Level Road at the intersection of East Indian Trail around 6:10 a.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

The pedestrian was hit on Poplar Level Road at the intersection of East Indian Trail around 6:10 a.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.

The condition of the pedestrian has not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

