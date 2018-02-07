Paper Tiger: UK police end up in standoff with stuffed toy

LONDON (AP) - Crouching tiger, hidden ... toy.
Police in Scotland were called by a farmer who thought a big cat had invaded his cow shed. They ended up in a 45-minute standoff with a large stuffed tiger.
Police thought they had the tiger by the tail when they were deployed to a farm in Peterhead in Aberdeenshire, sending in a number of units, including an armed response team. The authorities eventually realized it was a toy.
Peterhead Inspector George Cordiner says "until you know exactly what you are dealing with, every option has to be considered."
Police describe the incident as a "false call made with genuine good intent," though they did allow that officers had a "roaring shift on Saturday night."
The Scottish edition of the Sun newspaper reported that the farmer, Bruce Grubb, went out to check on his cows while he was having a housewarming party and saw the 'tiger" on a ramp.
The paper quoted Grubb as saying: "I was stone cold sober, drink had nothing to do with me thinking it was real."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
