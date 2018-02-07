Cops: Naked man covered in cooking oil attacked family - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

APOLLO, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania man is facing charges after police say the 19-year-old attacked his family while tripping on LSD and then resisting arrest while naked and covered in cooking oil.

The Tribune Review says a number of more serious charges including assault and terrorist threats were dropped after the victims refused to pursue charges against him at a preliminary hearing Tuesday.

Police say Lonnie Beatty had taken the hallucinogen on Jan. 16 and lost control, assaulting two female relatives and their children. Police say he destroyed a North Apollo house and the victims hid in a bathroom.

The family dog bit Beatty trying to protect them.

When police arrived, they say he was naked, wearing only a sock, and covered in cooking oil.

They say he was shot with a stun gun after refusing to comply multiple times.

No attorney information is available.

