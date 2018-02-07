Greater Clark County School bus crashes on overpass, minor injuries reported

Bus number 181 was transporting students to Utica Elementary School when it slid under an overpass on Brookhollow Way. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – Five students are being taken to an area hospital with minor injuries after a Greater Clark County School bus was involved in an accident.

Bus number 181 was transporting students to Utica Elementary School when it slid under an overpass on Brookhollow Way and hit a concrete barrier around 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to Greater Clark County Schools spokeswoman Erin Bojorquez.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Jeffersonville Police Department spokesman Todd Hollis said 23 students were on board at the time of the crash.

Bojorquez and Hollis said all of the injuries appear to be minor. Bojorquez said five students were being taken to Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville as a precautionary measure.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Hollis said icy conditions caused the crash.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.