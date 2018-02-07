Seven children injured after Greater Clark Co. school bus hits guardrail

Bus number 181 was transporting students to Utica Elementary School when it slid under an overpass on Brookhollow Way. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) – A morning bus crash injured seven children and sent six to the hospital, according to Jeffersonville Police.

Police said bus number 181 was transporting students to Utica Elementary School when it slid under an overpass on Brookhollow Way and hit a concrete barrier around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

"The bus was traveling this way toward the hill," Detective Todd Hollis with the Jeffersonville Police Department said. "It got into the curve, it looks like icy conditions were a factor in the crash and caused the vehicle to slide and then strike the barrier."

23 students were on board the bus when it crashed. Parent Allyson Condra said her child and others were shaken up.

"I think they're a little scared, a little worried," Condra said. "For a lot of them, this is probably the first accident they've been involved in."

Police said seven students total suffered from minor injuries.

"Six students were transported to the hospital for observation," Det. Hollis said. "One student complained of pain but a parent arrived on scene and took custody of that child. So we have a total of seven injuries."

The injured students were taken to Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville for observation, according to Det. Hollis. All the injuries reported were minor with most students complaining of pain.

"I believe there's a couple that maybe hit their eye on the seat in front of them or maybe scratched a leg. I think probably the biggest injury is just nerves," Condra said.

GCCS said that all of the students had been released from the hospital as of 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. One student was left with a knee wrap and crutches. Most of the students were able to return to class, according to GCCS.

Hollis said the bus that crashed is damaged but not seriously. With icy roads and a bus crash, he said they're just grateful this wasn't worse.

"We’re all grateful for that and grateful the remaining kids are okay,” Hollis said.

