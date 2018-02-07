Some NB lanes re-opening following crash on Gene Snyder Freeway

Several vehicles were involved in a crash on the Gene Snyder on Wednesday morning.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Northbound lanes of the Gene Snyder Freeway are opening back up to traffic following a collision near the Lewis & Clark Bridge.

Multiple vehicles crashed with an overturned tractor trailer at about 9:15 a.m. But MetroSafe confirmed about an hour later that all northbound lanes, except for the right lane, had re-opened.

There were other accidents in the area, which complicated traffic flow, particularly near LaGrange Road, where ice made for a trick morning commute for some.

Information about injuries was not immediately available.

