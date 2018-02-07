Man accused of kidnapping, strangling and leaving woman for dead

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man is accused hiding in a woman’s vehicle, forcing her to drive to a location, strangling her and leaving her for dead.

According to police, the victim had been visiting her father at Norton Hospital on Jan. 26.

The suspect, Christopher Sindelar, 32, was armed with a knife and hid in the victim’s vehicle in the parking lot. When she got into the vehicle he forced her to drive to the 1400 block of South 7th Street and park. He told her if she tried to escape he would kill her.

Sindelar forced the victim to get out of the vehicle and began to hit and kick her, then forced her to the ground and slammed her head against the pavement multiple times, police said. He then strangled her until she lost consciousness. Once he believed she was dead he left her.

The victim regained consciousness and was able to contact police. She was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The victim told police Sindelar also told her repeatedly he was going to kill her and would kill her mother and poison her dog.

Sindelar was taken into custody on Feb. 6.

He was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with attempted murder, assault, kidnapping and terroristic threatening.

