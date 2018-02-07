Man charged with attempted murder, kidnapping noted as 'moderate risk'

Out of about 1,400 students at Bullitt Central High School, Youth Services Coordinator Christy Hardin said she sees at least 500 of them for individual services.More >>
The statue of a Confederate leader near Cherokee Park that had been a previous target of vandals has been vandalized again, along with a second statue located in Louisville's Central Business District.More >>
Temperatures will fall back into the teens where clear skies develop and closer to 20 degrees here in the city.More >>
Roberson is accused of shooting and killing Xedric 'CJ' McNeill, 20, who was found shot to death outside of an apartment complex on Diecks Drive on Sunday.More >>
A woman was left for dead and a man is facing multiple charges after police said he kidnapped her at knifepoint, threatened her, attempted to strangle her and took off. As the suspect was arraigned today, information on the court bond consideration paperwork saying he was a "moderate risk" left the judge shaking his head.More >>
