Man charged with attempted murder, kidnapping noted as 'moderate risk'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman was left for dead and a man is facing multiple charges after police said he kidnapped her at knifepoint, threatened her, attempted to strangle her and took off. The victim was forced into her own van at knifepoint inside a hospital parking garage in downtown Louisville and then forced to drive to the Park Hill neighborhood where she was attacked and abandoned.

As the suspect, Christopher Lee Sindelar, 32, of Louisville, was arraigned today at the Louisville Metro Corrections courtroom, information on the court bond consideration paperwork saying he was a "moderate risk" left the judge shaking his head.

Jefferson District Court Judge Sean Delahanty read the charges from Sindelar's arrest warrant, "Assault first, kidnapping, terroristic threatening, and attempted murder."

Louisville Metro police say the violent crime happened sometime between January 26 and 27 and that it was not random. According to investigators, Sindelar knew his victim, but she is not his girlfriend.

"She was at Norton Hospital visiting her father when she went to the parking garage to get her van," said Jefferson District Court Judge Sean Delahanty as he read from the arrest warrant the description of what happened. "The defendant was hiding inside the van with a knife and forced the victim to drive from the location to the area of 7th and Hill."

Investigators say Sindelar made the woman get out of the van behind a home in the 1400 block of South 7th Street where kicked her, then slammed her head on the pavement several times. Police say he not only kept saying he would kill her but also said he would kill her mother and poison her dog.

"Defendant (Sindelar) placed his hands around her throat cutting off the victim's threat and causing the victim to lose consciousness," Delahanty said as he continued reading from the warrant. "The defendant thought the victim was dead and left the location, victim regained consciousness and called police."

Dr. William Smock conducted a living forensic exam on the woman, finding strangulation marks and serious injuries caused by Sindelar applying extreme pressure to the victim's throat and neck. Delahanty seemed surprised by the bond evaluation he was given that showed Sindelar as a moderate risk, especially when he looked at the suspect's record.

"Here's another violation of an EPO and here's another conviction for a violation of an EPO!" Delahanty said.

Add escape and drug charges, Delahanty set Sindelar's bond at $100,000.

"He's an elevated risk for violence," Delahanty said, "If he's not, I don't know who is."

Sindelar is scheduled back in court February 16 and has been ordered to have no contact with the victim.

A spokesperson for Norton Hospital said they just learned about the kidnapping and have reached out to LMPD to assist in any way possible with the investigation.

