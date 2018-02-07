Alaska robbery suspect buries coat but gets caught cold - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Alaska robbery suspect buries coat but gets caught cold

By DAN JOLING
Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Police in Alaska's largest city say a man robbed a restaurant and apparently attempted to avoid being identified by authorities by burying his coat in fresh snow.

Anchorage police Tuesday morning received a report of a Taco Bell robbery.

The suspect wore a black, hooded jacket with a black towel covering his face. He claimed he had a gun, demanded money and ran away.

As officers responded, dispatchers took a call of a man seen taking off outerwear and burying it in snow three blocks from the restaurant.

The clothing matched what the suspect had worn. Officers followed tracks in the snow and spotted a man several blocks away who was not dressed for temperatures in the low 20s.

Police arrested the 34-year-old man. He faces charges including robbery.



