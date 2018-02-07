Charges dropped against woman who scared carriage horses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Prosecutors in South Carolina have dropped charges against a woman who had been accused of dressing up as a dinosaur and scaring two carriage horses in Charleston.
Local media reported that Charleston city prosecutors on Wednesday dropped charges of disorderly conduct and wearing a mask on a public street against Nicole Wells of Charleston.
Wells had been arrested after someone wearing a Tyrannosaurs rex outfit stepped in front of a carriage hauling 16 sightseers last May and growled.
The carriage operator fell out of the carriage when the horses backed up and the wheels broke the man's right foot.
None of the passengers were hurt.
Prosecutors did not explain their decision to drop the charges.
Palmetto Carriage Works general manager Tommy Doyle says the company is considering a lawsuit against Wells.
This story has been corrected to show that Doyle is considering a lawsuit against Wells.
