Overturned tanker leaking fuel in McCracken Co., KY

McCracken County deputies are on the scene of a crash near Blandville Road and Childress Road.

This is along the 5-mile marker, according to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. This is along the detour route for a blockage along US 60 in Ballard County.

A tanker has overturned and is leaking fuel making it difficult to travel through the area.

Fire units and emergency management are also responding.

Officials said duration is estimated at 2 hours. Drivers should seek an alternative route.

