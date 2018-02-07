LMPD: Death investigation under way in Shively

The initial call from 7th Street Road came in around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is conducting a death investigation in Shively.

A medical call for an infant came in around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday from the 2900 block of 7th Street Road, according to MetroSafe.

LMPD has confirmed that they are performing a death investigation at the location.

No further information has been made available.

This story will be updated.

