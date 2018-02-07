Dorena-Hickman Ferry expected to close 2-3 days due to mechanical issue

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry will not be operating due to a mechanical issue.

According to transportation officials, the parts have been ordered, but it might take a few days for repairs to be completed. The ferry could be closed for two or three days.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri. The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is located at Mississippi River navigation milepost 922.0.

