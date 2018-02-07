McCracken man arrested for assaulting wife and officers

A McCracken County man was arrested Wednesday, February 7, after assaulting his wife and fighting with officers in a local business.

Police received a call at 6:23 a.m., and a second at 7:05 a.m. about a couple fighting inside a vehicle. Both times, the vehicle was gone by the time officers arrived.

A third call was received at 7:21 a.m. The caller reported the couple was inside the Five Star convenience store at 2600 H.C. Mathis Drive.

When officers arrived, they found Jeremy Case, talking incoherently, and his wife, Nakia, bleeding from a wound above her eye.

Officers tried to speak with Case, but found him to be too intoxicated to carry a conversation.

When Officer Gillbert tried to arrest case, he jerked away and began fighting with the officer.

Sgt. Troy Turner arrived and began to try to subdue Case.

Officer Gillbert and Sgt. Turner held Case down until a third officer arrived and was able to handcuff Case.

Jeremy Case, 41, was arrested on charges of fourth-degree assault, third-degree assault on a police officer, public intoxication, third-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest and first-degree disorderly conduct.

His wife, Nakia Case, was transported to Baptist Health Paducah for her injuries.

Case was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

