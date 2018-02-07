Benefit show in Benton, KY to raise money for MCHS shooting victims, families

The Matilda Jane MCHS Benefit Show at Southern Sass will raise money for the Marshall County High School shooting victims and their families.

The show will be on Thursday, February 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

There will also be Marshall Strong t-shirts available for purchase and donations will be collected.

Southern Sass is located at 628 US Highway 68 in Benton, Kentucky.

