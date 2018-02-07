3 killed in Owen County crash, KY 355 closed - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

3 killed in Owen County crash, KY 355 closed

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
OWEN COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -

KY 355 in Owen County is closed in both directions due to a two vehicle fatal crash Wednesday.

The crash is near the 2.4 mile marker. 

Officials said three people died in the crash. 

No other information has been released at this time.

