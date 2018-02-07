Louisville art on display at Fund for the Arts Campaign Kickoff

Funds raised during the program will go towards several arts programs in Louisville, including the Actor's Theatre. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The annual Fund for the Arts campaign kickoff was held Wednesday morning at the Mellwood Arts Center. In attendance were campaign leaders, volunteers, and board members who also got a chance to learn about the organizations impacted by the Fund for the Arts prior to the program.



This year, Tammy York-Day was the campaign chairperson with a goal of raising $8.8 million dollars. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer also welcomed people and spoke of the importance of the arts in the city.

The funds raised will benefit organizations such as the Speed Art Museum, Actor’s Theatre, the Louisville Orchestra, the Louisville Ballet, and the Kentucky Opera. It will also provide educational programs in schools and also gr ants to smaller arts organizations and artists.

“What we believe is access to the arts is both enlivening and critical to our community, to attract business and attract talent," Christen Boone, CEO and President of Fund for the Arts said. "But more importantly about bringing the community together and providing a great place to live."

Entertaining the audience at the event was the Western Middle School for the Arts Choir, as well as singers and dancers from Lincoln Elementary Performing Arts and La’Nita Rocknettes.

Jac Camargo with the Kentucky Opera also performed an aria, or a solo song, from the upcoming opera The Barber of Seville. Steven Gardiner, with Shakespeare with Veterans, talked about the easy access to the arts in Louisville compared to other cities and encouraged people to get involved in what excites them.

WAVE 3 News Anchor Shannon Cogan served as emcee of the program.

