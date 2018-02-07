Suspect in Super Bowl party murder arrested near Elizabethtown after manhunt

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in the murder of a man at a Super Bowl party in Elizabethtown late Sunday night.

The Elizabethtown Police Department said on Wednesday that Charles Roberson Jr, 29, was arrested without incident by the U.S. Marshall Service.

UMS later confirmed that Roberson was arrested just outside of Elizabethtown after an extensive fugitive investigation.

Roberson is accused of shooting and killing Xedric 'CJ' McNeill, 20, who was found shot to death outside of an apartment complex on Diecks Drive on Sunday.

McNeill's brother, Josh Williams, told WAVE 3 News that the victim and Roberson were at the same party when a fight broke out. That's when Roberson pulled the gun, according to Williams.

Roberson is charged with murder and wanton endangerment. Police have not released an official motive for the murder.

