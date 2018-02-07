U.S. Marshals arrest man in connection with Portland homicide

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The U.S. Marshal Service arrested a man in New Albany on Monday, in connection with a Portland homicide.

According to LMPD, the Marshals arrested Bobby Lee Odom on Monday.

The arrest was in relation to a homicide which took place on January 28 in the 2600 block of west Main St.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said that Christopher Deweese, 38, was shot during the early morning confrontation on January 28.

Deweese died at University of Louisville hospital from a single gunshot would to the head on January 31.

Odom was booked in New Albany and is awaiting extradition to Louisville.

