Victim in late January deadly shooting in Portland identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man shot in the head and killed in Portland in late January has been identified.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said that Christopher Deweese, 38, was shot during an early morning confrontation on January 28 on West Main Street.

Deweese died at University of Louisville hospital from a single gunshot would to the head on January 31.

The shooting is still under investigation. No arrests have yet been made.

