Pacers-Pelicans game delayed by leak during rain storm

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The NBA game between the Indiana Pacers and New Orleans Pelicans has been delayed more than a half-hour because of a roof leak allowing rain water to puddle near one of the foul lines.

Smoothie King Center general manager Alan Freeman says the source of the leak is difficult to determine without inspecting the roof at another time. He says a catch basin hung from the rafters will be used to stop the water from falling to the court during the game.

Freeman says water is dripping down to a ring of hanging speakers and then down to the court.

Rain has fallen on and off throughout the day in New Orleans, but water on the court did not appear to be an issue during warmups.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.