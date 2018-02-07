Advisory committee discusses future of confederate monuments in Louisville

Kaelin's is making a return to Louisville after closing in 2004.More >>
Demonstrators carried candles and walked from Douglass Boulevard Christian Church through the Highlands neighborhood in support of Dreamers and DACA Wednesday night.More >>
Martin Nhial fled Sudan along with the tens of thousands of others who were displaced or orphaned during the Second Sudanese Civil War. He and about 75 other Lost Boys made Louisville their home in the early 2000s.More >>
The meeting was planned last month. However, the vandalism of the John B. Castleman statue on Tuesday night encouraged people to be more vocal with their concerns.More >>
A woman was left for dead and a man is facing multiple charges after police said he kidnapped her at knifepoint, threatened her, attempted to strangle her and took off. As the suspect was arraigned today, information on the court bond consideration paperwork saying he was a "moderate risk" left the judge shaking his head.More >>
