Local auto body shop asks public for help to find thief

The meeting was planned last month. However, the vandalism of the John B. Castleman statue on Tuesday night encouraged people to be more vocal with their concerns.More >>
The meeting was planned last month. However, the vandalism of the John B. Castleman statue on Tuesday night encouraged people to be more vocal with their concerns.More >>
A woman was left for dead and a man is facing multiple charges after police said he kidnapped her at knifepoint, threatened her, attempted to strangle her and took off. As the suspect was arraigned today, information on the court bond consideration paperwork saying he was a "moderate risk" left the judge shaking his head.More >>
A woman was left for dead and a man is facing multiple charges after police said he kidnapped her at knifepoint, threatened her, attempted to strangle her and took off. As the suspect was arraigned today, information on the court bond consideration paperwork saying he was a "moderate risk" left the judge shaking his head.More >>
The Kentucky Supreme Court is considering whether a man convicted of committing murder as a juvenile should be eligible for parole.More >>
The Kentucky Supreme Court is considering whether a man convicted of committing murder as a juvenile should be eligible for parole.More >>
The winner of the promotion, or the 2018 Festival Fanatic, will receive VIP treatment during several Kentucky Derby activities, according to a KDF release. Among the prizes, a ride down Broadway in the Republic Bank Pegasus Parade.More >>
The winner of the promotion, or the 2018 Festival Fanatic, will receive VIP treatment during several Kentucky Derby activities, according to a KDF release. Among the prizes, a ride down Broadway in the Republic Bank Pegasus Parade.More >>
The theft was caught on camera at ImportDoktor on Lexington Road in Louisville.More >>
The theft was caught on camera at ImportDoktor on Lexington Road in Louisville.More >>