Local auto body shop asks public for help to find thief

David George says he's owned the ImportDoktor for 30 years and never had a problem. But this will change the way they do things. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The shop's owner hopes the public can help identify the man. (Source: David George)

The thief was caught on camera taking his time on the lot, checking cars for unlocked doors. (Source: David George)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One local auto body shop is asking for the public's help to identify a man who broke into the parking lot and stole things out of customers' cars.

The owner of ImportDoktor on Lexington Road in Louisville, David George, told us the theft was caught on camera Thursday, Feb. 1. George said he was surprised to see the man climb over the fences, seemingly uncaring about the security cameras.

"I've been here for 30 years now at this location," George told us.

He explained that he takes surveillance seriously.

"We have 32 cameras that cover the whole location here," he said.

Captured on these cameras, all at different angles, is a man wearing a hat, armed with a knife, climbing over the fence. He then proceeded to go from car to car, checking for open doors.

"He keeps his head down just enough so we can't see who he is," George explained.

The man is seen taking his time, even searching the same car multiple times. Then finally, after spending about 30 minutes scouring at least a dozen cars, the man is shown leaving, the same way he came in.

"He did steal stuff," George said. "He looked like a professional. You could tell he knew what he was doing -- he knew right where to go."

George added that usually when he closes up the shop, he doesn't lock all the cars that are parked in the fenced-in lot. He told us before this theft happened he never had to worry about people getting into customers' cars because the fences and the barbed wire took care of that problem.

"Since this happened, we're going to lock all the vehicles in the parking lot," George said.

He told us he did call police and they are assigning a detective to look into it. However, he is also asking the public to see if anyone can identify the man.

"We're hoping that somebody might see him and hopefully not going to get robbed by him or get their cars broken into," George said. "And definitely keep all your doors locked on your cars."

George said there is still a lot of work to do. He is working on alerting the customers that they need to file individual police reports if they have had items stolen from their vehicles.

