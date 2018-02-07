Golfer Justin Thomas is Kentucky's Sports Figure of the Year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Golfer Justin Thomas, who became the third Kentuckian to win a major when he claimed the 2017 PGA Championship, has been named Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year by the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The 24-year-old Oldham County native broke out with five victories last year and earned $9.9 million on the way to winning the FedEx Cup and PGA Tour Player of the Year honors. Thomas received 88 first-place votes of 151 cast by media members statewide and announced Wednesday night.

Louisville quarterback and 2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson, who won last year's Sports Figure award, was second. Cardinals baseball player Brendan McKay, Kentucky football running back Benny Snell and Wildcats baseball coach Nick Mingione rounded out the top five.

