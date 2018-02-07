Convicted of murdering as teen, Kentucky man seeks parole

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Supreme Court is considering whether a man convicted of committing murder as a juvenile should be eligible for parole.

The court heard arguments Wednesday in the case of Sophal Phon, who shot a 12-year-old girl and killed her parents in 1996.

Prosecutors sought the death penalty, which was legal for juveniles at the time. The jury sentenced him to life without parole. State law does not allow such sentences for juveniles, but Phon asked for it as an alternative to death.

Since then, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled sentences of death and life without parole for juveniles are unconstitutional. Phon is asking for a new sentence.

Attorney General Andy Beshear's office says the Supreme Court ruling does not apply to Phon because his sentence was not mandatory.

