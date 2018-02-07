Kentucky Derby Festival, Kentucky Lottery partnering for Derby VIP contest

All entries for the Festival Fanatic contest must be submitted by end of day March 18, 2018. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)

To enter, participants must register a KENO card worth $5 or more on the Kentucky Lottery website. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Festival and the Kentucky Lottery have teamed up to give fans a chance to win a number of priceless, Derby-themed prizes.

The winner of the promotion, or the 2018 Festival Fanatic, will receive VIP treatment during several Kentucky Derby activities, according to a KDF release. Among the prizes, a ride down Broadway in the Republic Bank Pegasus Parade.

There are nine prizes in all. In addition to $500 spending money, the Festival Fanatic will also serve as the 2018 Thunder Over Louisville Thundemator. The Thundemator is the person who starts the fireworks for Thunder Over Louisville.

To enter, players must sign-in or register for a Fun Club account at kylottery.com or in the Kentucky Lottery app. After that, players will be able to submit an eligible, non-winning KENO ticket worth $5 or more. This entry secures their chance to be named the Festival Fanatic. The tickets must be purchased between February 5 and March 17, 2018 in order to be eligible, according to the release.

KDF said all entries for the Festival Fanatic contest must be received by 11:59 P.M. E.S.T on March 18,2018. The drawing will take place two days later on March 20.

