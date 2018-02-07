No. 4 Louisville overcomes slow start to beat Clemson 65-46

By STEVE BITTENBENDER

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Asia Durr scored 15 points to lead No. 4 Louisville, which survived a sluggish start, to a 65-46 win over Clemson on Wednesday night.

The Cardinals (25-1, 11-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) held the Tigers without a field goal for the final 8:36 of the first half. However, even with that Clemson (11-14, 1-11) still managed to take a 19-18 lead with 4:41 left in the second quarter after Alexis Carter sank two free throws.

Arica Carter responded with a jumper on Louisville's ensuing possession to give the Cardinals the lead for good. That shot spurred a 14-2 run to end the half.

Louisville had its own woes on offense as it went more than five minutes in the third quarter without a basket. Still, the Cardinals managed to build the lead to as much as 22 late in the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals did get a scare late as Durr was knocked down on a foul by Aliyah Collier with 4:42 left. She eventually walked off the floor and off the court, but she did return to the bench a short time later.

Sam Fuehring added 14 points for Louisville, who also got 10 points each from Jazmine Jones and Kylee Shook.

Kobi Thornton led Clemson with 13 points.

BIG PICTURE

Clemson: For most of the first half, the Tigers - whose first 10 conference losses came by an average of 24 points - played with an energy lacking from the Cardinals. However, that effort could not compensate for an offense that shot just 35.6 percent and committed 17 turnovers.

Louisville: The Cardinals started off lackadaisical against an overmatched foe. Eventually, though, they did put the conference's cellar dwellers away and now can get ready for a trip to top-ranked Connecticut on Monday.

UP NEXT

Clemson: The Tigers return home to face No. 19 Duke on Sunday. It's the second of three straight games against ranked foes for Clemson.

Louisville: The Cardinals go out of the ACC for the last time in the regular season and hope to end UConn's 74-game home winning streak on Monday night.

