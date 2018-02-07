Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Beech Grove 60, Indpls Ritter 49
E. Noble 48, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 41
Indpls Manual 75, Indpls Metro 63
Indpls Scecina 60, Indpls Park Tudor 48
Northeastern 73, Tri 54
Northfield 60, N. Miami 34
Southwestern (Shelby) 67, Eminence 54
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Shoals vs. N. Knox, ppd. to Feb 23rd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.