Woman connected to fatal Ky. crashes: 'My heart is just broken for their family'

Five were killed in a crash in Cold Spring this week. (WXIX)

For the second time in four months, a northern Kentucky woman must say goodbye to a young family of loved ones following a fatal car crash.

Back in October, a family of six was killed in a crash near Independence. Nancy Dishman's son Rodney Pollitt, his wife, and three children were killed in that wreck.

This week, a collision left five dead in Cold Spring. Rodney Pollitt's cousin, Taylor Koch, was killed in that crash, along with her husband and the couple's two children.

"My heart is just broken for their family," said Nancy Dishman.

Koch's husband was driving southbound on Alexandria Pike when the vehicle veered left of center, striking a car driven by another couple.

A man in that second car was the only person to survive this week's crash.

Family, woman killed in northern Kentucky crash identified

For Nancy Dishman, she says it's like reliving the nightmare of losing her son and his family all over again. She and her brother Ray can only offer words of comfort to the family.

"There are no words you can put in to ease the pain and suffering that both families are going through or are getting ready to go through," said Ray Dishman.

Nancy Dishman says the family can expect heartache, but they can also expect support.

"Such tragedies in the past few months that you've got to pull support from your faith and your family and your friends to get you through this difficult time," said Ray Dishman.

