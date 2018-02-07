Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Berea 75, Burgin 47
Breathitt Co. 57, Hazard 51
Campbell Co. 71, Pendleton Co. 64
Cooper 60, Newport Central Catholic 44
Danville 62, Garrard Co. 34
East Jessamine 71, Bourbon Co. 54
Knott Co. Central 76, June Buchanan 33
Lex. Sayre 76, Nicholas Co. 43
Lou. Waggener 73, Lou. Ballard 62
Menifee Co. 55, Elliott Co. 43
Newport 48, Cin. Taft, Ohio 43
Paris 81, Harrison Co. 69
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Walton-Verona vs. Henry Co., ccd.
Silver Grove vs. Ludlow, ccd.
Williamstown vs. Simon Kenton, ppd. to Feb 8.
Magoffin Co. vs. Floyd Central, ccd.
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Anderson Co. 61, Lou. Ballard 54
Bellevue 50, Cin. Seven Hills, Ohio 42
Cin. Woodward, Ohio 48, Beechwood 31
Cov. Holy Cross 52, Newport Central Catholic 31
Danville 53, Garrard Co. 39
East Jessamine 47, Lex. Tates Creek 43
George Rogers Clark 73, Montgomery Co. 16
Harrison Co. 57, Woodford Co. 51
Lawrence Co. 62, Tug Valley, W.Va. 29
Lex. Henry Clay 59, Frederick Douglass 38
Lou. Collegiate 54, Lou. Western 24
Lou. Mercy 73, Lou. Male 68
Magoffin Co. 63, Jenkins 57
Meade Co. 81, Hancock Co. 48
Newport 58, Boone Co. 46
North Oldham 48, Lou. Waggener 46
Owsley Co. 69, Jackson Co. 58
Russell 63, Lewis Co. 43
Ryle 65, Notre Dame 38
Scott 56, Bishop Brossart 42
Scott Co. 85, Lex. Bryan Station 33
St. Henry 59, Lloyd Memorial 38
Villa Madonna 57, Augusta 48
West Carter 75, Elliott Co. 67
