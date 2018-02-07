Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Berea 75, Burgin 47

Breathitt Co. 57, Hazard 51

Campbell Co. 71, Pendleton Co. 64

Cooper 60, Newport Central Catholic 44

Danville 62, Garrard Co. 34

East Jessamine 71, Bourbon Co. 54

Knott Co. Central 76, June Buchanan 33

Lex. Sayre 76, Nicholas Co. 43

Lou. Waggener 73, Lou. Ballard 62

Menifee Co. 55, Elliott Co. 43

Newport 48, Cin. Taft, Ohio 43

Paris 81, Harrison Co. 69

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Walton-Verona vs. Henry Co., ccd.

Silver Grove vs. Ludlow, ccd.

Williamstown vs. Simon Kenton, ppd. to Feb 8.

Magoffin Co. vs. Floyd Central, ccd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Anderson Co. 61, Lou. Ballard 54

Bellevue 50, Cin. Seven Hills, Ohio 42

Cin. Woodward, Ohio 48, Beechwood 31

Cov. Holy Cross 52, Newport Central Catholic 31

Danville 53, Garrard Co. 39

East Jessamine 47, Lex. Tates Creek 43

George Rogers Clark 73, Montgomery Co. 16

Harrison Co. 57, Woodford Co. 51

Lawrence Co. 62, Tug Valley, W.Va. 29

Lex. Henry Clay 59, Frederick Douglass 38

Lou. Collegiate 54, Lou. Western 24

Lou. Mercy 73, Lou. Male 68

Magoffin Co. 63, Jenkins 57

Meade Co. 81, Hancock Co. 48

Newport 58, Boone Co. 46

North Oldham 48, Lou. Waggener 46

Owsley Co. 69, Jackson Co. 58

Russell 63, Lewis Co. 43

Ryle 65, Notre Dame 38

Scott 56, Bishop Brossart 42

Scott Co. 85, Lex. Bryan Station 33

St. Henry 59, Lloyd Memorial 38

Villa Madonna 57, Augusta 48

West Carter 75, Elliott Co. 67

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.