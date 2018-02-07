Legendary birthplace of cheeseburgers to reopen as new restaurant

80/20 Kaelin's will open in the same spot on Newburg Road at Speed Avenue. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Kaelin's opened in 1934. It claimed to be the birthplace of the cheeseburger. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's said to be the birthplace of the cheeseburger -- Kaelin's is making a return in Louisville.

The restaurant on Newburg Road closed in 2009 for "remodeling" but never opened again. Rumors have floated around for years about another eatery moving into the spot.

We're learned it will soon reopen with a new group of owners and a new name: 80/20 at Kaelin's. The name comes from the proper lean to fat ratio for a burger.

The menu focuses on burgers, of course, plus fried chicken and ice cream.

80-20 is expected to open in the next couple months.

