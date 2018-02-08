Kansas man arrested for trying to buy Kentucky girl online

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - A Kansas man faces charges for attempting to buy an 11-year-old Kentucky girl for $250 and some meth.

The girl never existed.

Ernest Anziana, 48, fell for a sting by the Cyber Crimes Branch of the Kentucky Attorney General's Office.

Investigators say he planned to have sex with the girl, impregnate the 11-year-old, and keep that child as well.

He's previously been convicted of incest.

Now he is awaiting extradition to Kentucky on human trafficking charges.

