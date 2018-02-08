Armadillo caught on camera in southwestern Indiana

The armadillo was spotted in Pike County, Indiana. (Source: INDNR)

PIKE COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - A rare sight in southwestern Indiana -- a wild armadillo.

The sighting was confirmed with photos shared by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Officials say they've seen a handful of armadillos in the area in the past decade.

There are 20 varieties of armadillos, but only one lives in North America.

This one was spotted in Pike County, about two hours west of Louisville.

