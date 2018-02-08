Armadillo caught on camera in southwestern Indiana

Investigators say he planned to have sex with the 11-year-old girl and impregnate her.More >>
Investigators say he planned to have sex with the 11-year-old girl and impregnate her.More >>
The rare armadillo sighting was confirmed with photos shared by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.More >>
The rare armadillo sighting was confirmed with photos shared by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.More >>
Kaelin's is making a return to Louisville after closing in 2004.More >>
Kaelin's is making a return to Louisville after closing in 2004.More >>
Demonstrators carried candles and walked from Douglass Boulevard Christian Church through the Highlands neighborhood in support of Dreamers and DACA Wednesday night.More >>
Demonstrators carried candles and walked from Douglass Boulevard Christian Church through the Highlands neighborhood in support of Dreamers and DACA Wednesday night.More >>
Martin Nhial fled Sudan along with the tens of thousands of others who were displaced or orphaned during the Second Sudanese Civil War. He and about 75 other Lost Boys made Louisville their home in the early 2000s.More >>
Martin Nhial fled Sudan along with the tens of thousands of others who were displaced or orphaned during the Second Sudanese Civil War. He and about 75 other Lost Boys made Louisville their home in the early 2000s.More >>