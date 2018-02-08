Danish volunteer finds $8,284 in charity shop coat pocket

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) - A Danish volunteer in a secondhand charity shop has found $8,284 in the pocket of a coat he was preparing to put on sale.
Jens Erik Christensen told a regional daily that the woman's coat was in a bag with other clothes left in the DanChurchSocial shop's container near Soroe, 80 kilometers (50 miles) west of Copenhagen.
Christensen told the newspaper Dagbladet Ringsted og Sjaellandske on Thursday that he was checking the coat's buttons, zippers and pockets when he noticed a bulge in one pocket and found the money in euro bills.
He said he was "a bit surprised" but didn't hesitate to call the police so they could investigate who owned the coat before donating it.
