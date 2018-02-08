Volunteers get to work preparing for Christmas

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Christmas is a long way away, but some volunteers were busy getting ready Wednesday afternoon at Kosair Charities.

The Kosair Kids Club wrapped donated books.



The mission of the Kids Club is to highlight compassion at a young age and show children the power of giving.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Volunteer Maura McGraw said, “I love wrapping and, um, not every kid has as much books as I do in my room or in my house.”



The gifts will be distributed to about 500 kids at a party in December.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.