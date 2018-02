February 6, 2018

The Louisville Free Public Library

70+ programs honoring African American history

Books discussions, craft projects, talks, tours, film screenings, trivia

Featured events:

Reflections on the History of the West End

Shawnee Library

February 17, 11am

Matthew Garrison's Two African American Families

Southwest Regional Library

February 24, 2pm

African-American History Film Series

Main Library

Sundays

African American Family Genealogy

Crescent Hill

February 13, 3pm

Freedom Quilt crafts

Western Library

Mondays at 3:30pm

4th Annual African American History Read-In

Shively Library,

February 26, 6:45pm

Complete schedule of events at LFPL.org/AAHMonth

Central Park West Neighborhood Association

Service Auction

Saturday, 6-9pm

Conrad-Caldwell Mansion

1402 St. James Court

Unique auction items

Facebook.com/Central Park West Neighborhood Association

Rivulet Artisan Pecan Liqueur

Valentine cocktail:

1oz Rivulet

1 oz Creme De Cacao

1oz Rye Whiskey

1oz Heavy Cream

Boulevardier Variation:

1oz Rivulet

1oz Rye Whiskey

1oz Sweet Vermouth

Old Fashioned Variation (The Old Fashion is Louisville's official drink):

2oz Rye Whiskey

.5oz Rivulet

2 Dashes Orange Bitters

