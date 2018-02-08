KY Attorney General asks for 'satanic murder' charges to be dismissed

Garr Keith Hardin and Jeffrey Clark spent 21 years in prison claiming their innocence. (Source: WAVE 3 News Archive)

MEADE COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A murder case dating back to three decades may soon be put to rest after the Kentucky Attorney General filed a motion to dismiss charges Thursday.

It was a murder that captured headlines in 1992. A young woman was killed in what detectives described as a "satanic" plot.

Two men, Garr Keith Hardin and Jeffrey Clark, were charged with Rhonda Sue Warford's killing.

They spent 21 years behind bars, claiming their innocence.

In July 2017, Meade County Judge Bruce Butler vacated their murder convictions, believing the evidence and the investigation conducted by then Detective Mark Handy was flawed.

The Commonwealth filed an appeal to try to re-indict the men for murder.

Thursday, Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear filed a motion to dismiss all future charges against the pair, essentially asking for the murder indictments to be thrown out. The move is pending the final seal of approval by Judge Butler.

In the motion, Beshear dismissed evidence presented against Hardin and Clark which was essential to the original convictions.

He also dismisses an alleged confession by Hardin to Detective Handy, stating Handy has been known to lie in other cases where convictions have also been overturned.

"What this Honorable Court and the parties now know is that Det. Handy has been investigated for falsifying at least one other confession," the motion states.

WAVE 3 News investigated Handy in December, bringing into light documented questionable actions by Handy. He has been the subject of numerous investigations in regards to his actions as a detective, but each has ended without an indictment.

