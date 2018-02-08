Breckinridge County Schools closed Friday due to illness

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Breckinridge County School officials have announced that schools will be closed Friday due to illness.

Superintendent Nick Carter confirmed that illnesses have caused excessive absences between students and staff through the last week. The school was also closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

While flu is the main culprit, strep and a stomach bug have also been going around, Carter told WAVE 3 News on Monday.

Custodians are working to disinfect and clean the schools. No word if the closure will continue into next week.

